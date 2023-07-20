A couple of very nice days

Not so humid Friday and Saturday (Max Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are going to go from sticky steamy dewpoints that were in the low 70s to a much more comfortable mid-50s. When the dewpoint drops down into the mid to upper 50s it feels very nice even with sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s. Do points will begin to rebound on Sunday and that will bring a much more humid feel to the air. There is a very limited potential for a shower or thunderstorm overnight Saturday night through Sunday morning. Other than that this forecast looks to be dry and hot. We expect temperatures to top out in the 90s nearly every day next week. next Wednesday, we should have heat index values that top out over 100.

