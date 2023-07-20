Hannibal Riverfront sees two boats full of tourists docked at once again

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Residents and tourists alike are seeing why officials improved Hannibal’s riverfront.

Two cruise ships were docked at the same time on Wednesday.

Officials unveiled the upgrade, an added boat dock, nearly three years ago.

The hope was it would bring more people to Hannibal by way of the Mississippi River.

On Wednesday, residents and business owners got to see just how special it can be to welcome two boats full of visitors to the city at the same time.

“It’s not everyday that you get to see one of these large river boats cruising the Mississippi,” said Hannibal’s Director of Tourism and Convention Bureau, Megan Rapp. “It’s even more rare to see two large boats full of passengers waiting to explore the sights of Hannibal docked at the same time.”

It was back in November 2020 when city officials unveiled the upgrades to the riverfront, which included another boat dock.

“Allowing for more ships to dock at once has increased the capability for Hannibal to welcome more riverboats and also, people want to know when the river boats are docking because they like to include that in their trip to Hannibal,” Rapp said. “Say they’re coming for a weekend or maybe they’re coming for a few days, if they can have the opportunity to see one of these large cruise ships on the river then they plan their trips around that.”

Austin Shulse, General Manager of Dutch Country’s General Store, was hopeful his business will benefit from the influx of customers coming from the American Symphony and American Countess ships.

“Fourth of July obviously is big down here and then there’s all kinds of festivals all year and the boats are kind of just the cherry on top,” Shulse said.

With about 600 tourists projected to visit Hannibal from these two ships alone on Wednesday, Shulse couldn’t deny being double docked is boosting sales.

“Today it’s almost as busy as a Saturday, so we’re seeing almost twice as many customers, if not three times as many at certain hours than what we usually have so it’s definitely great for business,” Shulse said.

Shulse said summer festivals and multiple river and cruise ships bringing visitors to Hannibal helps set his store up for financial success when the slower season comes in the winter.

Great for business and great for Hannibal is a deal that Rapp said leads to every day success.

“When two riverboats are docking at once that means even more crowds, even more possibilities to benefit from the visitors coming to see everything we have to offer,” Rapp said.

