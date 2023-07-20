Illinois Business Resiliency Grant deadline approaches

QUINCY (WGEM) -Businesses that made changes to stay open during the pandemic could possibly be reimbursed.

The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity has set aside 24 million dollars for its Business Resiliency Grant Program.

Qualifying businesses can be reimbursed up to $20,000 for equipment such as contactless pay options and outdoor eating facilities to prevent, prepare for, or respond to COVID-19.

Applications for the grant must be submitted by Thursday, July 27.

Officials urge businesses to act quickly or they will miss out on this money.

“This might be one of those times where the state says we have funding available. For reimbursement for covid so this might be one of the last chances a business has to try to recoup some of the money they spend o try and stay open so this is one of the last opportunities,’ said Quincy Assistant Planning Director Jason Parrott

For more information on eligibility and more information, you can find that here.

