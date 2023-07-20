Keokuk Union Depot restoration in sight

KEOKUK (WGEM) -The Keokuk Union Depot Foundation has raised their portion of their Jeffris Family Foundation $550,000 grant.

The Keokuk Union Depot Foundation had to match a third of the grant.

The total funds of the grant will be going towards restoring the Keokuk Union Depot waiting room.

Most of the restorations have already been completed and the venue has been available to rent out for events.

With the rest of the grant being raised officials say they just need to finish up a few last things before the depot will be fully restored.

“It will be used inside to install the original tile floor of the depot and to restore the lighting that was originally in 1891 was combination gas and electric. They are going to try to research what kind of fixture were used and simulate that the best they can,” Keokuk Union Depot Foundation Director Richard Leonard.

Leonard also said the interior restoration of the station should be done by the end of winter and will not be available for events during that time.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.