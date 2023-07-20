MoDOT releases list of upcomging road projects

MISSOURI (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced a list of general highway maintenance that’s planned in the Northeast Missouri region for the next few weeks.

Clark County

Route M – July 24, CLOSED for grading ditches & drainage operations from Route FF to CR 262 & 352 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route CC – July 25, CLOSED for culvert replacement operations from Missouri Route 81 to CR 20 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route DD – July 26 - 27, CLOSED for culvert replacement operations from CR 84 to end of state maintenance between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Knox County

Route B – July 25 – 26, CLOSED for seal coating operations from Missouri Route 151 in Shelby County to Missouri Route 156 in Knox County between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Marion County

Route J – July 24 - 27, CLOSED for patching operations from Route D in Marion County to Shelby County Line between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Monroe County

Route C – July 24 – August 3, CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Missouri Route 24 to Route AA between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

Route CC – July 24, CLOSED for patching operations from Route FF to Missouri Route 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route CC – July 25, CLOSED for seal coating operations from Missouri Route 15 to Route PP between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Missouri Route 24 (Southbound) – July 26, LANE RESTRICTION for core drilling operations from Stoddard Street to Charles Street between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route PP – July 26, CLOSED for seal coating operations from Route FF in Monroe County to U.S. Route 36 in Shelby County between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route V – July 27, CLOSED for seal coating operations from Route FF in Monroe County to U.S. Route 36 in Shelby County between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Pike County

U.S. Route 61(Northbound) – July 24, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance on bridge over Peno Creek between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

U.S. Route 54 – July 26, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance on bridge over U.S. Route 61 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Ralls County

Missouri Route 19 – July 25, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from Westside Drive to Eastside Drive bridge over U.S. Route 61 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Schuyler County

Route Z – July 26 - 27, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Raven Road to Missouri Route 202 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route C – July 31 – August 3, LANE RESTRICTION for patching operations from Route N to U.S. Route 136 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place where crews are actively working.

Shelby County

Route J – July 24 - 27, CLOSED for patching operations from Route D in Marion County to Shelby County Line between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route CC – July 24, CLOSED for patching operations from Route FF to Missouri Route 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route CC – July 25, CLOSED for seal coating operations from Missouri Route 15 to Route PP between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route PP – July 26, CLOSED for seal coating operations from Route FF in Monroe County to U.S. Route 36 in Shelby County between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route V – July 27, CLOSED for seal coating operations from Route FF in Monroe County to U.S. Route 36 in Shelby County between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

MoDOT asks that you remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. Officials said with an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, all drivers are urged to pay attention every second while driving, especially through a work zone.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

