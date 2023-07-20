New voter registration cards on the way to Adams County voters

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Clerk and Recorder’s office announced Thursday that new voter registration cards are being mailed to all active registered voters in Adams County within the month of July 2023.

According to Adams County Clerk and Recorder, Ryan Niekamp, the cards are being sent as part of the requirements of the National Voter Registration Act and Help America Vote Act.

Niekamp stated if you do not receive a card and believe that you are currently an active voter of Adams County, you should contact the Clerk’s Office to confirm your registration status.

If voters receive a card incorrectly, they’re asked to alert the post office by writing “does not live here” and place it back in their mailbox.

Voter cards that are returned to the Clerk’s Office as undeliverable by the United States Postal Service will receive a follow-up confirmation letter.

“Ensuring that our voter rolls in Adams County are up to date is of vast importance. We take a lot of pride and put a lot of work into maintaining our voter rolls every single day,” Niekamp said. “Sending out of voter cards is another tool we have that helps maintain our rolls. It’s imperative that voters also participate in assisting with keeping these rolls clean by updating their information as it changes.”

This project will be paid for through a grant from the State Board of Elections’ Voter Registration System.

Voters with any questions may call the County Clerk’s Office at 217-277-2150.

