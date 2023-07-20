QPS benefits from moderating food prices

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy School Board accepted the lowest of two bids for food and non-food items, Wednesday night.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the bid covers everything used by the district except for milk, produce and bread.

The bid from Kohl Wholesale was up 5.18% from the same time last year compared to a 22% jump for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

Bid prices increased for things like cheese, fruits and veggies.

Bid prices remained the same for frozen items.

Bid prices decreased for disposable items.

The bid also allows Kohl Wholesale to adjust product pricing due to unpredicted changes.

Also at the Quincy School Board meeting:

A reminder that the 2023-24 year starts with teacher in-service days on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15. Freshman and new students will attend Wednesday, Aug. 16 and all students will attend Thursday, Aug. 17.

Learned summer school wrapped up in June with the Quincy Service League and Altrusa visiting the K-5 program to provide special activities.

Junior high students will return to their building after years at the high school due to renovation projects.

The high school will offer credit recovery, new course credit and Driver’s Ed for students.

Minor updates in the latest Policy Reference Education Subscription Service review to eight policies. The board tabled the revisions for 30 days with plans to vote in August.

