QU Board appoints Oakley as chair

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University’s Board of Trustees announced Thursday it has appointed Ralph Oakley ‘80 as the chair of the Board.

The board stated Oakley assumed the chair position that has been held by Delmer Mitchell since 2018.

Mitchell has served on the board in some capacity since 2011 and will remain on the board as a member. Mitchell’s accomplishments include hiring Phil Conover, 23rd President of the University, and Brian McGee, 24th President of the University.

“I have been honored to serve as the chair of the QU Board and support the school through the successes and challenges of the past decade,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to working with Chairman Oakley and the rest of the trustees, along with the faculty and staff, to make QU bigger, better and stronger, I truly believe that QU’s best days are still ahead.”

According to the board, Oakley has completed 11 years of service on the board. His initial term began in 1994. He served as chair from 1999 to 2004 and returns as elected chair for this term.

“I am honored to be elected to chair the QU Board of Trustees and to play a part in the growing success of QU,” Oakley said. “Chairman Mitchell and the board, along with President McGee, senior leadership, faculty and staff, have done a marvelous job of building the educational and Franciscan mission, growing enrollment and fundraising to record levels and maintaining a wonderful campus and environment. We intend to continue that trend.”

Oakley became the president and CEO of Quincy Media Inc., formerly Quincy Newspapers Inc., in 2009 after working for the company in various operational and management positions since 1977. He retired when the company was sold in 2021.

