Quincy and state police arrest 7 during narcotics detail

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department along with the Illinois State Police, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Springfield, Illinois, Police Department and West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a narcotics detail.

On July 19, seven individuals were arrested with charges of drug possession, theft, or probation violation. Six of the individuals were from Quincy, one was from Hannibal.

The narcotics detail is aimed to target the possession and distribution of drugs in Quincy of Adams County.

Officials at QPD said that the detail provided an increased number of police officers patrolling the city.

