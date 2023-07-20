Quincy YMCA hits record-breaking goal during annual campaign

The Quincy YMCA wraps up its annual Let’s Begin the Change Campaign
By Anna Brandon and Jayla Louis
Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy YMCA wrapped up its annual “Let’s Begin the Change Campaign” that started off in May of 2023 with a goal of $220,000.

The YMCA celebrated the campaign goal at the YMCA Quincy Gems game Wednesday night.

The campaign was led by Mark Tyrpin and Tory Kemp. YMCA has raised a record-breaking amount of $227,300. According to Trypin, this is the most YMCA has raised to date.

The money will be able to help quality programs in the community and fund scholarships.

“Our first original goal 45 days ago was $125,000 which has always been at $125,000, but because there is such a need in the community and because of the community outreach for the YMCA. I mean it’s been a cornerstone activity, a cornerstone place in Quincy for 100 years. So, we blew through the first $125,000 and we already got to $175,00, we just kept pushing the goal up and we pushed to goal up to $220,000, and like I said, we’ve raised about $230,000 right now. Which is a record,” said Tyrpin.

