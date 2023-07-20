Scottie’s Fun spot unveils new family attractions

QUINCY (WGEM) -Scottie’s Fun Spot unveiled some new additions for the community to enjoy Thursday morning.

They added a new glow-in-the-dark mini golf course and a revamped laser tag arena.

Officials hope to see even more clientele with the new additions.

Officials said planning started in the fall but the building stages only took four weeks.

Officials also said that these new additions give more activities for families to do in the community.

“I mean I think it is going to be a plus. The black light mini golf is something grandparents can play with their younger children and adults and all ages are going to love the new attraction,” said Scottie’s Fun Spot owner Jeff Scott.

Scott also said they plan on changing their payment system within the next few months.

