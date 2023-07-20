Scottie’s Fun spot unveils new family attractions

Scotties Fun Spot Additions
Scotties Fun Spot Additions(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -Scottie’s Fun Spot unveiled some new additions for the community to enjoy Thursday morning.

They added a new glow-in-the-dark mini golf course and a revamped laser tag arena.

Officials hope to see even more clientele with the new additions.

Officials said planning started in the fall but the building stages only took four weeks.

Officials also said that these new additions give more activities for families to do in the community.

“I mean I think it is going to be a plus. The black light mini golf is something grandparents can play with their younger children and adults and all ages are going to love the new attraction,” said Scottie’s Fun Spot owner Jeff Scott.

Scott also said they plan on changing their payment system within the next few months.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillion W. Vahle
Wanted Quincy man shot in Pike County, Missouri, after attempting to run police over
The Blind Goat
Cidery coming to downtown Quincy
Quincy officials said last week, one of the two main water treatment plant units one was taken...
Reports of yellow color, strange smell in water; officials say it’s safe, temporary
Dozens of complete strangers, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, rallied around two boys,...
Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party
KTTC
Mt. Sterling man charged with reckless driving following ATV incident

Latest News

KTTC
Quincy and state police arrest 7 during narcotics detail
Business Resiliency Grant
Illinois Business Resiliency Grant deadline approaches
The board stated Oakley assumed the chair position that has been held by Delmer Mitchell since...
QU Board appoints Oakley as chair
The Blind Goat
Cidery coming to downtown Quincy