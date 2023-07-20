Westbound I-72 to close near Hull, Illinois, Friday

FILE - Road closure
FILE - Road closure(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois Department of Transportation officials announced Thursday that Interstate 72 westbound would close Friday near the Hull, Illinois, exit.

Officials stated the closure would be at Exit 10, for emergency pavement repairs.

A marked detour, which will be Illinois 96 at Hull and Illinois 106, Exit 1, is expected to be in place by 8 a.m. Traffic on I-172 wishing to use westbound I-72, exit 4, will not be affected

No traffic will be permitted on westbound I-72 between Hull and the I-172 interchange.

Officials said work is expected to be completed by Saturday.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the detour route and use safety precautions.

