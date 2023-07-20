With rings on his fingers, former WIU standout Saunders takes new role with Saints

QUINCY (WGEM) - Khalen Saunders earned his jewelry.

Now, the former Western Illinois University nose tackle looks to earn his money.

After winning two Super Bowl rings and an AFC championship with the Kansas City Chiefs, Saunders signed a three-year, $14.5 million contract in March with the New Orleans Saints to further his National Football League career.

Saunders, 26, and the rest of the Saints veterans will report to training camp July 25 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La.

As he prepares for his first season in New Orleans, Saunders is a fan of what head coach Dennis Allen likes to do defensively.

“It’s a lot of attacking,” Saunders told NewOrleans.Football. “I feel like there is a lot more looping and just disguises in (Allen’s) defense, which I like, because I love using disguise and deception.

“Using quickness, people don’t expect me to have it being a nose tackle and being the way that I am, but being able to move quickly and disguise things and stuff like that is a big part of his defense, and I’ve been liking it a lot.”

When asked about his on-field contributions to his new team, Saunders told Saintswire: “I’m a big body, I’m more of a run player. Big body. You know, I definitely use violence in my hands and stuff like that. And also, just athleticism. Just raw athleticism. I take pride in being an athlete.”

Drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Saunders played for the 2020 and 2023 Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs. The 2021 Chiefs also played in the Super Bowl but lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the 2023 Super Bowl, Saunders recorded two tackles and a sack during the Chiefs 38-35 victory over Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.

In four years as a Chief after being drafted in the third round in 2019, Saunders played in 38 games and recorded 81 tackles (three for loss), 4.5 sacks and a pair of passes broken up. The veteran has 10 quarterback hits in his career, including eight that came in just this past season alone.

The most recent campaign was Saunders’ best, as he played in 16 games and saw a career-high 39 percent snap share on defense (421total). According to Pro Football Focus, Saunders had 15 pressures on the year after combining for 10 in the previous three seasons.

Saunders, who attended high school at Parkway Central in Chesterfield, Mo., received just one NCAA Div. I offer and that was from WIU. But he became a FCS All-American, recording 34.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, four forced fumbles and 205 total tackles during his career.

He also saw some time on offense, scoring a rushing and receiving touchdown.

WIU Coach Myers Hendrickson, for one, is excited to see what Saunders can provide for the Saints defense.

“Leatherneck Football is incredibly excited for Khalen’s next step in his NFL career,” Hendrickson said.

“He has already accomplished so much, winning two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs and making a huge impact on their organization. We have an outstanding tradition here with WIU football and our alumni and supporters are very proud of Khalen.

“It has been a lot of fun watching his success in the NFL, and I am officially now a big New Orleans Saints fan. We look forward to following his career.”

Quick hits

Khalen Saunders picked up a lot of exposure during workouts for the 2019 Senior Bowl by having a video of him backflipping featured on prominent NFL ESPN analyst Adam Schefter’s Twitter account; the tweet amassed over 7,000 likes.

Saunders and his wife Ayanna Saunders had a daughter who was born while he was at the 2019 Senior Bowl. He did the backflip in her honor.

His brother Kameron is a professional dancer best known for his role in Taylor Swift’s current “The Eras Tour.”

