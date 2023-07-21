2023 Bridge the Gap hits $1M milstone after 23 years

QUINCY (WGEM) - One annual Tri-State charity race reached a major milestone.

Quincy Medical Group announced Friday that with the 23rd Bridge the Gap race on May 13, the event has raised over $1 million.

The nonprofit helps combat homelessness in the community such as helping those in need with housing assistance and medical bills.

Proceeds from this year’s event went to the Quincy YWCA.

“To be able to say that to someone who has been sleeping in a vehicle in our community for a really, really long time, it’s really just life changing,” said YWCA grant coordination director Amanda Erwin. “To be able to give them a bed to sleep in, but also take care of your medical stuff and not worry about it is unbelievable.”

QMG Foundation community relations director Morgan Parker said this year’s race had over 900 participants.

“We had people from all over near and far to participate in Bridge the Gap,” Parker said. “And it was a beautiful day which always helps get our participants out especially the walkers and cross the bridges.”

Parker said people were excited to attend the race’s original route which had been re-routed the previous two years.

