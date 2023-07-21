Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 22, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Steven Heming

Isabelle Marine

Barbara Grimes

Andrew Stark

Betty Blaesing

Jake Wear

Jack Barry

Jamie Powell

Connie Marsh

Gary Niekamp

Lori Brown

Bonnie Dewitt

Kylee June Bangert

Lyndie Trammel

Ella Sprinkle

Roberta Jackson

Gary Niekamp

Dana Buss

Julie Bartlow

John Bridges

Preston Armstrong

Michelle Duke

Cameron Etter

ANNIVERSARIES

Brian & Clarissa Bangert

Rodney & Peggy Kinder

Nick & Kelly Koetters

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.