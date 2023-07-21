Chickens could soon be allowed within Macomb city limits

MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb’s population could see a slight increase over the next month or two, specifically in the chicken population.

City leaders are in the process of developing an urban chicken program which could be approved by early August.

The program would allow homeowners to purchase a $200 chicken license to raise up to six chickens per property.

Macomb Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said several rules would be in place with the program so residents can raise the chickens without impacting their neighbors.

“Our role is to create a thoughtful, well structured, intentional program so that if we do adopt an urban chicken program, it is well run and minimizes any negative externalities upon the community,” Bannon said.

As part of those rules, no roosters would be allowed and slaughtering within city limits is prohibited. Chicken coops would need a 15 foot setback from a neighboring property line and a 25 foot setback from a neighboring structure.

Chicken coops would also need a minimum of four square feet of coop floor area per chicken and a minimum of eight square feet of an enclosed run space per chicken.

Bannon said regulations would be strictly enforced.

“There would be an automatic revocation of the license with more than one founded code enforcement violation per year, so if we issue more than one ticket to the property in a year, it’s an automatic revocation of that,” Bannon said.

Proponents of the ordinance argue that it is past due to allow people to have their own chickens to produce their own eggs. Opponents expressed concerns with the potential negative impacts of chicken coops in the community.

More discussions on the proposed ordinance are planned for Monday, July 24. A city council vote could occur as soon as Monday, Aug. 7.

