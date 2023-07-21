Closed portion of Bill Klingner Trail could reopen within the next week

Work on storm drainage lines forced the closure of part of the Bill Klingner trail.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The entire Bill Klingner Trail could soon be reopened as work finishes near the Illinois Veterans Home.

A storm drain collapsed months ago in the area, leading to the need for repairs.

In order for the repairs to take place, negotiations had to go forward between Quincy city officials, the Illinois Veterans Home and Burlington Northern, which operates on the nearby train track.

Following those negotiations, work began several weeks ago, forcing the closure of the trail.

Illinois Veterans Home Administrator Troy Culbertson said all involved parties tried to limit the impacts to the trail due to its popularity.

“They have tried to minimize the outage for this trailway because it is a heavily used trail, unfortunately it had to be closed for safety for a few weeks, but fortunately we’re just about ready to reopen the trail,” Culbertson said.

He said thousands of people walk, jog or bike along the trail each week.

Weather permitting, the trail could be reopened as soon as Friday, July 28.

Other construction work continues around the Illinois Veterans Home as well, with Culbertson saying there is a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

“There are two long-term care buildings. One of them is an independent living. It is still scheduled to be completed this fall in November. The other long-term care building is scheduled to be open earlier in the spring, sometime between April and June,” Culbertson said.

