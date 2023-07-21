Comfortable for now, hot weather to come

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Clouds will clear out from north to south thanks to high pressure moving in. A light northerly breeze will keep us comfy and temperatures in the low 60s across the majority of the tri-states through tonight. A few places near Scotland and Clark county, Missouri and Lee County, Iowa may fall to near 60 overnight. With below normal temperatures and low humidity, consider giving the a/c a break and opening the windows!

Tomorrow starts with abundant sunshine, but as the day progresses, a few clouds will start to roll in. A weak cold front will slide through the tri-states through the day, and a stray shower is possible in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be seasonable to start the weekend, but this is when the warming trend begins.

A ridge of high pressure will slowly slide through the Great Plains and into our area heading into next week. This will allow for temperatures to gradually rise into the upper 80s Sunday and low 90s by Monday, and mid 90s through the rest of next week. In addition, the ridge of high pressure moving in will keep rain chances low for the next week, so drought conditions are likely to worsen.

