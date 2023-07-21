FDA approves RSV drug

Reaction to FDA approval of anti-RSV drug
Reaction to FDA approval of anti-RSV drug
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Cold and flu season is just months away, and while older adults and children might get the sniffles from RSV, it’s more dangerous for younger kids.

This comes as the FDA approved a new long acting antibody drug for infants and toddlers earlier this week.

Those at Blessing Health Hannibal said when cold and flu season rolls around, they commonly see young children with RSV.

Pediatrician Dr. Brian McGinn said the reason younger children tend to be more vulnerable to RSV because the disease attacks the lungs. He said the lungs and ribs of infants and toddlers aren’t fully developed so the illness makes it difficult for them to breath.

He said the new drug would be given to infants and toddlers and it protects them for six months, but it’s not a vaccine.

“People are trying to develop an RSV vaccine right now, that would work by putting a little bit of the RSV virus, broken up, to make your body have a reaction to it to learn how to fight it,” McGinn said. “In this way, we’re kind of skipping that step and just giving you the anti-bodies directly to fight it.”

He said a study found the drug reduced the risk of infection and hospitalization by 70 to 75%.

Childcare workers at places like Grow and Learn Daycare said they’ve seen how RSV impacts infants and toddlers.

Teacher Chelsea Wilkerson said during the winter, a lot of infants and toddlers get hit hard by RSV. She said they sanitize everything and try to keep them from sharing germs, however it’s a challenge.

She said the new drug can help keep kids safe.

“That would be something really good for these babies because it’s kind of hard for them to fight stuff off now so when they now they go shots for them now, so now that’d be even more better for them so then they’d be able to fight the virus off of them,” Wilkerson said.

