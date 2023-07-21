Find out how long the cooler air and low humidity will last

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off about 12 degrees cooler this morning thanks to the cold front that came through yesterday. So it feels pretty refreshing. High pressure will be building into the region today, but a shortwave (kink in the atmosphere) will slide to our south. This kink will not bring us any rain but it will push some clouds into the area. Therefore, through the morning we will have gradually increasing clouds. Then by the late afternoon and evening, we will have decreasing clouds leading to some sunshine. Winds will be out of the north at about 5 to 10 mph. These winds will continue to promote cooler temperatures and a very noticeable drop in humidity. Highs today will be in the low 80s.

By tonight, with the aforementioned area of high pressure will be overhead, we will have light winds and clear to mostly clear skies. It will be cooler, with most locations seeing lows in the low to mid 60s. A few locations such as Memphis and Edina, Missouri, could dip into the upper 50s.

By tomorrow, the high pressure will begin to slide to our southeast with just slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity levels will remain low. However, another kink in the atmosphere will begin to slide southeastward into our region. This kink will drag a weak cold front into the Tri-States. We will have a little instability and some low level moisture along the front which could spark off a few stray showers or thunderstorms. These showers/storms would be very hit or miss and we could see them in the late afternoon and evening hours.

