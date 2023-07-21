Hannibal BBQ Festival returns for 4th year

Hannibal BBQ Fest
Hannibal BBQ Fest(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hannibal (WGEM) - The fourth annual Hannibal BBQ Festival is this weekend.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday at Heartland Field.

Food trucks will be serving BBQ as well as other food options at the event.

Tickets are available at the festival and are $35 for Friday and $45 for Saturday.

“If rock and roll is more your thing, then Friday is the time to come. If you are wanting to see some great country acts, Saturday is the day. Either way, everyone can have that live energy and share it together. I think it is something really cool that the community can partake in and welcome a whole lot of guest here and is something everyone can enjoy together,” said Hannibal Visitor Bureau Sales and Marketing Manager Trevor Mcdonald.

Officials said attendance is growing every year with people driving hours to enjoy the event.

You can learn more about the event here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scotties Fun Spot Additions
Scottie’s Fun Spot unveils new family attractions
The Blind Goat
Cidery coming to downtown Quincy
Officials unveiled the upgrade, an added boat dock, nearly three years ago. The hope was it...
Hannibal Riverfront sees two boats full of tourists docked once again
The Moby Dick ride was confiscated as part of an investigation after a child was hurt.
Illinois police seize carnival ride after boy, 10, was thrown from ride and seriously injured
LaGrange House Fire
No cause for LaGrange house fire

Latest News

Illinois will receive a more than $9.1 million distribution from the Land and Water...
More than $9.1M coming to Illinois to support outdoor recreation
Boil Order
City of Nauvoo lifts boil order for residents east of Barnett Street
All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.
Boil order lifted on south side of 24th street, Sarah Lane, Sheridan Drive
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Colleen Shogan, nominee to be archivist of the U.S. National...
“It’s just heartbreaking”: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley pushes for answers regarding nuclear contamination site