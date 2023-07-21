Hannibal BBQ Festival returns for 4th year

Hannibal (WGEM) - The fourth annual Hannibal BBQ Festival is this weekend.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday at Heartland Field.

Food trucks will be serving BBQ as well as other food options at the event.

Tickets are available at the festival and are $35 for Friday and $45 for Saturday.

“If rock and roll is more your thing, then Friday is the time to come. If you are wanting to see some great country acts, Saturday is the day. Either way, everyone can have that live energy and share it together. I think it is something really cool that the community can partake in and welcome a whole lot of guest here and is something everyone can enjoy together,” said Hannibal Visitor Bureau Sales and Marketing Manager Trevor Mcdonald.

Officials said attendance is growing every year with people driving hours to enjoy the event.

