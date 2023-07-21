Hannibal council takes step to provide more transparency at city hall

Transparency in city government might be on the ballot in Hannibal. That's after the city council voted this week on a proposal that would require monthly depar
By Rajah Maples
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Transparency in city government might be on the ballot in Hannibal.

That’s after the city council voted this week on a proposal that would require monthly department reports.

Two Hannibal aldermen said they’ve been asking the city for more transparency for months.

Stephan Franke, 3rd ward alderman, and Charles Phillips, 4th ward alderman, said they hope it takes less time to actually implement it.

“We’re feeling pretty good about the voters,” Franke said.

The Hannibal City Council directed its city attorney to draft a ballot proposal for a November special election. If the council approves that ballot measure, voters will decide whether city departments should be required to provide monthly reports.

“If this does make it to the November ballot, we’re confident that it will pass, because we’ve both been approached by dozens of constituents who almost unanimously support this effort,” Franke said.

Franke said a mandatory monthly management report would require city department heads to write a monthly report on their activities. The city manager would be required to present that report at a city council meeting.

“We’ve been working on this for 12 consecutive council sessions,” Phillips said.

Phillips said he feels strongly about providing more transparency to city government.

“It’s a really hot button topic with the citizens of Hannibal,” Phillips said. “It’s now become common conversation. Constituents stop to discuss this very item with me, and I know that they feel it’s important and since I represent the citizens of Hannibal, it’s important to me.”

Franke said there will be a special meeting next week for ballot language before the Aug. 1 deadline.

