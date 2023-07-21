Judge sets trial date for Trump in classified documents case
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for former President Donald Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents.
The May 20, 2024, trial date is a compromise between a request from prosecutors to set the trial for this December and a request from defense lawyers to schedule it after the 2024 presidential election.
