JWCC anticipates increased enrollment for GED program

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-State educators are celebrating a new batch of GED graduates. The fact that students get to have something new on their resume is motivating more people to finish school.

34 students earned their GED over at John Wood Community College for the 2022-23 school year. Program coordinators said for the first time ever those graduates will also walk away with an Illinois high school diploma.

Transitions coordinator Lisbeth Lefler said this could potentially increase enrollment in JWCC’s GED program.

“It’s a deal breaker for some people that they can actually get a high school diploma,” Lefler said.

Levi Turner is currently enrolled in the program. He said he has no regrets.

“I just want more,” Turner said. “It seems at this moment my opportunities are pretty limited.”

Makinze Gerdes just finished her GED. She said the career guidance included in JWCC’s program helped her carve out a clear path.

“I just picked my classes for the fall,” Gerdes said. “I’m going to do the nursing program. And I want to go into pediatrics.”

Great River Economic Development Foundation coordinator Kyle Moore said he has high hopes that a state diploma helps those people and the local workforce.

“And many employers in fact will, if you have the desire and hunger to learn more about your profession, they will put you through those courses,” Moore said.

JWCC will have free GED classes starting on Aug. 21.

