No cause for LaGrange house fire

LaGrange House Fire
By Josef Lawler and Isaiah Haywood
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LaGrange, Mo. (WGEM) - Firefighters are still figuring out the cause of a house fire Thursday.

Fire Chief Grant Kennedy said he doesn’t know if 307 N 3rd St. in LaGrange is still livable right now, but no one was hurt.

Kennedy said the people living there were sleeping and woke up to the smell of smoke.

Firefighters received the call a little after 5 p.m. that the porch of the house was engulfed in flames.

There was smoke damage to the main part of the house.

Firefighters put out the majority of the fire by 6:20 p.m. as they continued to treat hotspots.

Kennedy said the LaGrange Fire Department will conduct their own investigation into the cause of the fire.

LaGrange Fire Department and Lewis county EMS responded.

