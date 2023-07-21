No more chemo: New drugs outsmart cancer

By WGEM Staff
Updated: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Md. (WGEM) – Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is a slow-growing cancer that attacks certain proteins on white blood cells. Now, doctors have discovered an alternative to traditional chemotherapy for battling this disease.

Barry Taylor, a retired magician, has chronic lymphocytic leukemia — a blood cancer producing too many abnormal white blood cells.

“Your spleen and liver can enlarge, your bone marrow can become packed up with the leukemic cells,” Georgetown University Medical Director of blood disorders, Dr. Ralph Boccia explains.

Instead of staying on traditional chemo, Barry’s doctors are using new therapies to treat his cancer.

Dr. Boccia further explains, “We went from fairly fixed duration therapies, to now, take it until your disease gets worse again, so, we call that treat to progression – progression to cancer. Now, we have, kinda, come full circle, where we’re realizing we could put some of these combinations together, and can give them limited therapy that might last only a year or two.”

These drugs are critical for outsmarting cancer.

“He’s on a targeted drug called Acalabrutinib, a monoclonal antibody called Obinutuzumab, and another targeted drug called Venclexta,” Dr. Boccia tells Ivanhoe.

Barry expresses, “I was in the ICU, and things were getting bad, but when I got on this Venclexta, boy, it was a lifesaver.”

And now, Barry is in remission, but is still on the drug therapies to keep his cancer at bay.

There can be side effects from any drugs, so Dr. Boccia recommends discussing treatment options with your hematologist. With these innovative therapies, doctors feel that they may be getting close to a cure.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self
Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self
Quincy's Treasurer said small business owners who don’t register their business with the...
Quincy officials see small businesses open without proper Department of Revenue reporting
Fire quickly destroyed this house at 307 N 3rd Street in LaGrange on Thursday.
LaGrange family copes after losing everything in house fire
Semi set on fire at Kohlmorgan Hauling in Keokuk
Semi set on fire at Precision Mechanical in Keokuk
Khloe Nicholson Is Quincys Next Queen Of The Court
Next In Line: Khloe Nicholson Ready To Become Quincy’s Queen Of The Court

Latest News

Five surprising symptoms of lupus
Five surprising symptoms of lupus
Positive perspectives: Brenda’s inspiring vision on aging
Positive perspectives: Brenda’s inspiring vision on aging
Simple sleep habits for a healthier life
Simple sleep habits for a healthier life
Preserving bones on earth and in space
Preserving bones on earth and in space