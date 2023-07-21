Quincy Public Library hosts ACLU for a public program

Participants listening to ACLU spokesperson.
Participants listening to ACLU spokesperson.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Library partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois to put on a program Thursday evening titled, Vote Your Voice: Using Your Voice to Produce Change.

Participants had the opportunity to hear and ask questions about the importance of being involved in local elections.

Through this meeting Quincy Public Library hopes to equip attendees with knowledge about their rights and to foster a more inclusive and participatory community.

ACLU’s Director of Communication and Public Policy Ed Yohnka said the focus of the program was on the idea that your vote matters, especially when it comes to local government and policy.

“Each and every vote represents the view points of a resident, of a citizen and of a voter,” said Yohnka, “The fact is, is that you know, whether or not you are a spokesperson for the ACLU or whether you’re just somebody who cares deeply about what happens in your community, your vote ought to matter and your voice ought to matter.”

If you were unable to attend the meeting you can find more information about the ACLU Illinois office and its work here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillion W. Vahle
Wanted Quincy man shot in Pike County, Missouri, after attempting to run police over
The Blind Goat
Cidery coming to downtown Quincy
Scotties Fun Spot Additions
Scottie’s Fun Spot unveils new family attractions
Officials unveiled the upgrade, an added boat dock, nearly three years ago. The hope was it...
Hannibal Riverfront sees two boats full of tourists docked once again
Quincy officials said last week, one of the two main water treatment plant units one was taken...
Reports of yellow color, strange smell in water; officials say it’s safe, temporary

Latest News

Prospective buyers gather to view newly renovated 1950 home.
Renovated mid-century home gives window into the past
CSC
Culver-Stockton Ready To Hit The Gridiron
Big Hitting Blue Devils Ready To Exceed Expectations
Blue Devils Ready For Volleyball Season
Scottie’s Fun Spot unveils new family attractions