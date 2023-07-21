Quincy Public Library hosts ACLU for a public program

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Library partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois to put on a program Thursday evening titled, Vote Your Voice: Using Your Voice to Produce Change.

Participants had the opportunity to hear and ask questions about the importance of being involved in local elections.

Through this meeting Quincy Public Library hopes to equip attendees with knowledge about their rights and to foster a more inclusive and participatory community.

ACLU’s Director of Communication and Public Policy Ed Yohnka said the focus of the program was on the idea that your vote matters, especially when it comes to local government and policy.

“Each and every vote represents the view points of a resident, of a citizen and of a voter,” said Yohnka, “The fact is, is that you know, whether or not you are a spokesperson for the ACLU or whether you’re just somebody who cares deeply about what happens in your community, your vote ought to matter and your voice ought to matter.”

If you were unable to attend the meeting you can find more information about the ACLU Illinois office and its work here.

