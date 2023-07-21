Quincy Salvation Army Welcomes New Leaders

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Salvation Army is seeing some familiar faces return to leadership positions.

Senior Kroc Officer Area Commanders Rich and Linnea Forney have been named the new captains at the Kroc Center after spending nearly a decade in other areas, including Northern Illinois.

They said they helped breathe life into the Kroc Center when it was built back in 2011 and are excited to be back in Quincy.

In addition to holding beloved events, captains Rich and Linnea are looking forward to collaborating with the rest of their team and make headway on shortcomings.

“The masked singer and there’s some Halloween events and other things that take place, but we’re looking forward to brainstorming with our leadership team as to what more we can do to reach out into the community and look at some unmet needs,” Rich Forney said.

The two are thrilled to have seen the growth and success of the shelter and thrift store, and are keen on strengthening their bond with local schools.

“We loved working with the schools and getting involved with the schools and I know that relationship is still ongoing, but we would like to make that stronger,” Linnea Forney said.

The pair are also looking forward to continuing traditions like the annual WGEM Bucket Blitz in December.

