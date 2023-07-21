Renovated mid-century home gives window into the past

QUINCY (WGEM) - A newly renovated mid century home that was designed by John Benya in 1950 has hit the market in Quincy.

John Benya, a St. Louis native, moved to Quincy in the wake of World War II to meet the rising need for new homes and schools in the area.

Benya had a hand in many buildings in Quincy. Some of his most well-known local works include the Quincy Regional Airport and St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Friends of Benya said he was one of the friendliest guys in the industry.

“He was just a bigger than life type guy you know. Everyone he knew was a friend, he was always jovial and always filled up the room when he came in,” said close friend of Benya, Tony Crane. “He was just a very magnanimous type guy like that.”

Don Carley, the owner of Carley Properties, LLC, purchased the home earlier this year with the goal of restoring it.

He enjoyed revamping this historic home and loves the effect it has on the community.

“One of the things I love about restoring homes, whether it’s a historic home like this or just a home in a neighborhood is, as soon as you start the project having all the neighbors come out and thank you for kind of really transforming, not only the home but transforming a home transforms neighborhoods and communities,” Carley said. “That’s really what I enjoy seeing most about this project.”

Carley took advantage of the local businesses to complete this job, including:

