Thompson, with Palmyra bloodlines, in battle for Dolphins backup QB role

QUINCY (WGEM) - When Skylar Thompson made the Miami Dolphins roster as the No. 3 quarterback last September, even he couldn’t envision the road ahead.

While his somewhat storybook season wasn’t exactly Warner-esque with a Super Bowl championship and NFL MVP award, he also wasn’t exactly standing around wearing headphones and holding a clipboard.

Because of multiple injuries to starter Tua Tagovailoa and his backup Teddy Bridgewater, Thompson stepped in to help end a seven-year Miami playoff drought by beating the New York Jets in the regular-season finale and then nearly pulled off a major upset of heavily-favored Buffalo on the road in the AFC Wild Card game.

Not a bad season for a seventh-round draft choice from Kansas State.

And this year, the 26-year-old Thompson will be in a training camp battle with former New York Jet Mike White who Miami signed as a free agent to compete for the backup quarterback role after Bridgewater was released.

“I just hope to take that next step forward in my development,” said Thompson, who is the son of former Palmyra (Mo.) basketball coach Brad Thompson.

“Obviously the team signed White and we got a lot of reps during the OTAs. I just focused on trying to be the best player I can be.

“I want to take the things I was exposed to last year and learn from them.”

Miami coach Mike McDaniel was pleased with what he saw from his second-year quarterback during June’s organized team activities (OTAs).

“Skylar did a lot of things to deserve to be in competition and to have an open mind to him winning the backup quarterback role,” McDaniel told local media after the OTAs. “I don’t foresee that being unchallenged by any stretch.

“I think, as it stands right now, I was happy with what Skylar was able to do under the pretense that he’s going to continue to get better.”

So, looking back, what was one of Thompson’s major takeaways from his experience last season?

“In all honesty, just the nature of the game and the speed at which it is played throughout the entire season,” said Thompson by telephone from the family home in Kansas City. “It’s just part of life in the NFL.

“You are always just one play away in the NFL from injuries, winning or losing a game, the margin is so slim. There are some big dudes out there trying to hit you.”

Thompson, who reports to training camp July 25 at the Health Training Complex located in Miami Gardens, Fla., said the intricacies of the NFL make that margin for error razor thin.

“You just can’t afford to make any mistakes,” Thompson said.

And the weekly game planning and preparation can boil down to the minutest of details.

“For example, we play New England twice a year and Bill Belichick (New England coach) really makes it hard because they change all the calls and terminology and looks.

“You just have to be very precise, consistent and efficient with your effort.”

The AFC East could be so competitive that some NFL pundits believe the improving Dolphins could overtake Buffalo as the best team in the division and a threat to the Kansas City Chiefs AFC dominance.

Oh, and there happens to be a future Hall of Famer named Aaron Rodgers taking over as quarterback of the New York Jets, and of course, you can never count out six-time Super Bowl champion New England and Belichick.

“We really feel good about our division,” Thompson said. “We believe we can play against anybody, can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Brad Thompson coached basketball at Palmyra from 1993 to 2000, then spent three years in administration at Highland before coming back to Palmyra as principal for two years.

Skylar Thompson went to high school in Independence, Mo., where he had a decorated high school career after his dad left Palmyra for an administrative job with the Fort Osage School District.

Skylar’s mother, Teresa, died from breast cancer when he was just 6 years old. With each of his 42 career touchdown passes at Kansas State, he would look to the sky to honor his mother and his grandfather John Thompson, who was a legendary high school basketball coach in Northeast Missouri.

Even though his time residing in Palmyra was brief, Thompson’s family still has strong ties to the town as well as Northeast Missouri.

Eyes are glued to TV screens when Dolphins games are televised, cementing the bond between Thompson and his Northeast Missouri fan base.

“I still have a lot of family and friends in Palmyra,” Thompson said. “I really have a strong supporting cast there and those people mean so much to me.

“When I have tough days I just hang my hat on the inspiration that they provide for me.”

Brad, who recently retired after a long career as an educator and coach, has since been married to Kathy Thompson for 18 years and they have a son Anthony, 16, who will be a junior at Fort Osage. Brad also has two grown children Ashley Gibson of Palmyra and Eric Pyle.

Skylar, who had a record-setting high school career with a state championship at Fort Osage, says he wants to be an inspiration for youngsters at Palmyra and Fort Osage to follow their dreams no matter how big.

“I want them to know that they can go out, be successful and leave their mark on the world,” Thompson said.

“I want them to chase their dreams. I’m very grateful that I have been able to do that.”

From No. 3 QB to AFC playoffs

Skylar Thompson’s rookie season was anything but normal for a seventh-round draft choice (No. 247) because of the injuries Miami suffered at quarterback.

He was expected to be a developmental prospect for the Dolphins. Injuries to starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater led Thompson to being thrown into the proverbial fire.

During his rookie season, Thompson played in seven regular season games with three starts. He also started Miami’s lone playoff game.

For the season, he completed 60 of 105 passes (57 percent) for 534 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Thompson’s performance during the 2022 preseason earned him a spot as Miami’s No. 3 quarterback. He ranked first among qualifying quarterbacks in passer rating (138.5) and was named to the 53-man roster after final cuts.

He made his NFL debut in Week 5 against the New York Jets after Bridgewater left the game with a concussion. He completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards and an interception in the 40–17 loss.

A week later, Thompson was announced as the starter against the Minnesota Vikings after both Tagovailoa and Bridgewater were dealing with concussions.

He sustained a thumb injury after completing 7 of 13 passes for 89 yards and was replaced by Bridgewater, who cleared concussion protocol and was active as the backup quarterback.

Thompson didn’t play again until Week 18 in the regular season finale against the New York Jets in Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol following Week 16 and Bridgewater suffered a dislocated finger on his throwing hand in Week 17.

He completed 20 passes on 31 attempts for 152 yards in an 11-6 victory for the Dolphins, clinching the team’s first postseason appearance since the 2016 season.

Tagovailoa was officially ruled out for the Dolphins’ Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, with coach Mike McDaniel telling the media that Thompson was in line to start his third career game.

Two days later, Thompson was confirmed to be Miami’s starter for the playoff game. The Dolphins entered the contest as 14-point underdogs but lost 34-31.

In that game, Thompson completed 18 of 45 passes for 220 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions with a 40 percent completion rate, although Miami’s receivers had multiple dropped passes.

“We have a lot of competitors on this team and a lot of our guys really thought we should have won that game,” Thompson said.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.