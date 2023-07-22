A couple of stray showers are possible late Saturday night

QUINCY (WGEM) - A stray shower or two are possible across the tri-states late Saturday night, otherwise most of the area will stay partly cloudy. Conditions improve and skies clear by tomorrow morning, and mainly sunny skies will dominate the day on Sunday.

Stray showers are possible late Saturday night across the region. (Gray Stations With Max)

Temperatures on Sunday will still be manageable, near 90 degrees. However, this will start our heat wave that could last into next weekend. Next work week starts hot and dry with partly cloudy skies on Monday, although a couple of stray thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon. Temperatures this Monday will likely be in the low to mid 90s across the area. Tuesday starts our dry spell, and temperatures will eclipse 95 for most of the tri-states.

Humidity will also be on the rise during next week, which can make outdoor exercise and other activities hazardous, as heat indices may surpass 100 degrees. The worst of next week’s heat wave is likely to come on Thursday and Friday when temperatures reach the upper 90s.

Daytime highs in the low and mid 90s and abundant sunshine are expected to continue into next weekend, which will worsen drought conditions for everyone in the area.

It is very important to keep in mind through this heat wave to regularly take air conditioned breaks, drink plenty of water, check-in on children and the elderly, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and to look before you lock your car.

