A couple of stray showers are possible late Saturday night

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A stray shower or two are possible across the tri-states late Saturday night, otherwise most of the area will stay partly cloudy. Conditions improve and skies clear by tomorrow morning, and mainly sunny skies will dominate the day on Sunday.

Stray showers are possible late Saturday night across the region.
Stray showers are possible late Saturday night across the region.(Gray Stations With Max)

Temperatures on Sunday will still be manageable, near 90 degrees. However, this will start our heat wave that could last into next weekend. Next work week starts hot and dry with partly cloudy skies on Monday, although a couple of stray thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon. Temperatures this Monday will likely be in the low to mid 90s across the area. Tuesday starts our dry spell, and temperatures will eclipse 95 for most of the tri-states.

Humidity will also be on the rise during next week, which can make outdoor exercise and other activities hazardous, as heat indices may surpass 100 degrees. The worst of next week’s heat wave is likely to come on Thursday and Friday when temperatures reach the upper 90s.

Daytime highs in the low and mid 90s and abundant sunshine are expected to continue into next weekend, which will worsen drought conditions for everyone in the area.

It is very important to keep in mind through this heat wave to regularly take air conditioned breaks, drink plenty of water, check-in on children and the elderly, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and to look before you lock your car.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scotties Fun Spot Additions
Scottie’s Fun Spot unveils new family attractions
Fire quickly destroyed this house at 307 N 3rd Street in LaGrange on Thursday.
LaGrange family copes after losing everything in house fire
Quincy's Treasurer said small business owners who don’t register their business with the...
Quincy officials see small businesses open without proper Department of Revenue reporting
Prospective buyers gather to view newly renovated 1950 home.
Renovated mid-century home gives window into the past
Khloe Nicholson Is Quincys Next Queen Of The Court
Next In Line: Khloe Nicholson Ready To Become Quincy’s Queen Of The Court

Latest News

Saturday starts sunny, but more clouds return throughout the day, and a stray shower is...
Stray Shower Possible Saturday Evening
On hot days, the temperature inside a car can jump to dangerous levels in a matter of minutes.
Comfortable for now, hot weather to come
Temperatures are cooler today and we have had a big drop in humidity. Daytime highs will be in...
Find out how long the cooler air and low humidity will last
First Alert Weather Friday Morning