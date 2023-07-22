Fort Madison Marina improvements take shape

Docks
Docks(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Another Tri-State community is taking steps to improve a point of entry that’s become a vital part of the area’s economic development and tourism.

That’s where Fort Madison Marina improvements are starting to take shape. The city’s new and improved dock is already full of boats.

Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said the shaded dock across from the completed one is almost finished. Crews have been working on a third dock as well.

Mohrfeld said the marina is attracting attention to Fort Madison. He expects the reconstruction project to create a substantial boost to tourism and economic development.

“There are people that have already rented spots that can’t hold boats just yet,” Mohrfeld said. “They’re coming. That’s how excited they are. People from aways away that want to put boats here.”

Mohrfeld expects the docks to be finished by April 2024 along with a restaurant at the marina.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scotties Fun Spot Additions
Scottie’s Fun Spot unveils new family attractions
Fire quickly destroyed this house at 307 N 3rd Street in LaGrange on Thursday.
LaGrange family copes after losing everything in house fire
Quincy's Treasurer said small business owners who don’t register their business with the...
Quincy officials see small businesses open without proper Department of Revenue reporting
Prospective buyers gather to view newly renovated 1950 home.
Renovated mid-century home gives window into the past
Khloe Nicholson Is Quincys Next Queen Of The Court
Next In Line: Khloe Nicholson Ready To Become Quincy’s Queen Of The Court

Latest News

Great River Corvette Club
Great River Corvette Club raises money for St. Jude Research
Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self
Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self
Semi set on fire at Kohlmorgan Hauling in Keokuk
Semi set on fire at Precision Mechanical in Keokuk
Fire quickly destroyed this house at 307 N 3rd Street in LaGrange on Thursday.
LaGrange family copes after losing everything in house fire