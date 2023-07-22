Fort Madison Marina improvements take shape

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Another Tri-State community is taking steps to improve a point of entry that’s become a vital part of the area’s economic development and tourism.

That’s where Fort Madison Marina improvements are starting to take shape. The city’s new and improved dock is already full of boats.

Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said the shaded dock across from the completed one is almost finished. Crews have been working on a third dock as well.

Mohrfeld said the marina is attracting attention to Fort Madison. He expects the reconstruction project to create a substantial boost to tourism and economic development.

“There are people that have already rented spots that can’t hold boats just yet,” Mohrfeld said. “They’re coming. That’s how excited they are. People from aways away that want to put boats here.”

Mohrfeld expects the docks to be finished by April 2024 along with a restaurant at the marina.

