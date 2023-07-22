Great River Corvette Club raises money for St. Jude Research

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you drove by John Wood Community College on Saturday you might have heard tires screeching. Those were the sounds of Corvette enthusiasts raising money for charity.

Brian Eichhorn aka Santa Claus was one of 40 drivers who participated to raise money for St. Jude Research in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I have the Santa car, which has got Rudolph on the hood and all the presents in the back,” Eichhorn said. “And then we also have Lightning McQueen that Ms. Claus is driving.”

Eichhorn came as a rep. for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“It’s so families don’t have to pay anything for the treatment their kids get in Memphis,” Eichhorn said.

The annual weekend long event is hosted by The Great River Corvette Club.

“It’s not a race,” said club governor Bill Esicar. “We’re competing against time. And it’s very safe.”

Esicar said all proceeds go to a different charity each year.

“We have a lot of charities in the Quincy and Hannibal area that we donate to,” Esicar said. “In the past, we’ve done the Salvation Army in Quincy, Toys for Tots. There’s a lot. We can’t name them all.”

Quanada and Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry received $2,000 from last year’s event.

