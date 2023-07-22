Great River Corvette Club raises money for St. Jude Research

Great River Corvette Club
Great River Corvette Club(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you drove by John Wood Community College on Saturday you might have heard tires screeching. Those were the sounds of Corvette enthusiasts raising money for charity.

Brian Eichhorn aka Santa Claus was one of 40 drivers who participated to raise money for St. Jude Research in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I have the Santa car, which has got Rudolph on the hood and all the presents in the back,” Eichhorn said. “And then we also have Lightning McQueen that Ms. Claus is driving.”

Eichhorn came as a rep. for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“It’s so families don’t have to pay anything for the treatment their kids get in Memphis,” Eichhorn said.

The annual weekend long event is hosted by The Great River Corvette Club.

“It’s not a race,” said club governor Bill Esicar. “We’re competing against time. And it’s very safe.”

Esicar said all proceeds go to a different charity each year.

“We have a lot of charities in the Quincy and Hannibal area that we donate to,” Esicar said. “In the past, we’ve done the Salvation Army in Quincy, Toys for Tots. There’s a lot. We can’t name them all.”

Quanada and Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry received $2,000 from last year’s event.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scotties Fun Spot Additions
Scottie’s Fun Spot unveils new family attractions
Fire quickly destroyed this house at 307 N 3rd Street in LaGrange on Thursday.
LaGrange family copes after losing everything in house fire
Quincy's Treasurer said small business owners who don’t register their business with the...
Quincy officials see small businesses open without proper Department of Revenue reporting
Prospective buyers gather to view newly renovated 1950 home.
Renovated mid-century home gives window into the past
Khloe Nicholson Is Quincys Next Queen Of The Court
Next In Line: Khloe Nicholson Ready To Become Quincy’s Queen Of The Court

Latest News

Docks
Fort Madison Marina improvements take shape
Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self
Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self
Semi set on fire at Kohlmorgan Hauling in Keokuk
Semi set on fire at Precision Mechanical in Keokuk
Fire quickly destroyed this house at 307 N 3rd Street in LaGrange on Thursday.
LaGrange family copes after losing everything in house fire