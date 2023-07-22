LaGrange family copes after losing everything in house fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - A LaGrange family is struggling to pick up the pieces after their life changed in the blink of an eye.

A fire destroyed their home on North 3rd Street just after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

July 20 has become a double-edged sword for LaGrange resident Holly Quayle.

Her oldest son was born on that date eight years ago. That’s also the date when she bought her new home six years ago.

However, that new home was destroyed by fire on Thursday, July 20, 2023, leaving her in shock of her family’s loss and how fast it happened.

Thursday started out as a normal, happy day for Holly Quayle, her partner, Kyle, and their two young sons.

The 5 o’clock hour quickly turned to devastation when she walked out of a bedroom to check on her son.

“I saw the flames in the window behind him,” Quayle said. “We don’t know how it started. I think it might have been from old wiring in the house or could have been from the old windows. It was a different kind of glass in which they might’ve magnified in the sunrays. I’m not sure.”

But one thing’s for sure--loss, sadness and devastation.

“I worked two jobs to get my son to where we live,” Quayle said.

Quayle said she didn’t just lose the physical building, but lost the memories of loved ones.

“The biggest loss to Kyle and me is the memories, pictures,” Quayle said. “Items of families that we lost. He lost both his mom and his dad. I lost my grandmother and stepdad and our son. That’s the stuff that’s not replaceable. We just have to make sure our sons remember them the best we can.”

Holly’s six-year-old son had a twin who passed away six years ago.

“His ashes were on the mantelpiece,” Quayle said. “One of the firefighters, Henry Gunsauls, went in and got everything that he could of our memorial to him from our fireplace in the room next to where the fire started.”

Neighbor Gina Sellers was home at the time of the fire.

“I noticed the flames coming out of the home,” she said. “I saw the fire trucks, and everybody was running over trying to help as much as they can to get what they could out of the home.”

Gina stayed out of firefighters’ way, but noticed an important need.

“The firemen were really struggling with the heat,” she explained. “It was pretty hot. They were sweating. They were working so hard to put that fire out to try to save their home. I noticed the firefighters didn’t have any water to drink on hand. So there was a young girl that came running over the house saying she needed some water for the fire department. I ran inside to get water, ice and eventually a cooler to the guys to try to make sure they stayed hydrated.”

The City of LaGrange relies on volunteer firefighters, just as many other small communities.

“They work at other jobs,” Sellers said. “They come here. They volunteer. They train. Then, they make sure our communities are safe.”

“I’m thankful to live in a community where everybody is so supportive and helpful and everybody’s reached out,” Quayle said. “Everything in your life can change in a second, and if you don’t have a sense of community and group of people to lean on, I don’t know what we would do. We wouldn’t be able to make it and everybody’s been so supportive. I love living in a small town. I wouldn’t pick anywhere else to live.”

Fundraisers are planned to help the family who lost almost everything.

Clothing donations are also needed for Quayle’s two sons.

They wear sizes 12 to 14 and 6 to 7.

