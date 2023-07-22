Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A drunk driver hit four unoccupied cars in Hannibal early Saturday morning, according to the Hannibal Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 2000 block of Broadway at 1:37 a.m. for a traffic crash.

Police said they found a 35-year-old Hannibal man who had struck 4 parked unoccupied cars with his vehicle.

According to police, the man was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police reported that the man was charged for driving while intoxicated.

