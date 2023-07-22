Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self

Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self
Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self(Credit: MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A drunk driver hit four unoccupied cars in Hannibal early Saturday morning, according to the Hannibal Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 2000 block of Broadway at 1:37 a.m. for a traffic crash.

Police said they found a 35-year-old Hannibal man who had struck 4 parked unoccupied cars with his vehicle.

According to police, the man was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police reported that the man was charged for driving while intoxicated.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scotties Fun Spot Additions
Scottie’s Fun Spot unveils new family attractions
Fire quickly destroyed this house at 307 N 3rd Street in LaGrange on Thursday.
LaGrange family copes after losing everything in house fire
Quincy's Treasurer said small business owners who don’t register their business with the...
Quincy officials see small businesses open without proper Department of Revenue reporting
Prospective buyers gather to view newly renovated 1950 home.
Renovated mid-century home gives window into the past
Khloe Nicholson Is Quincys Next Queen Of The Court
Next In Line: Khloe Nicholson Ready To Become Quincy’s Queen Of The Court

Latest News

Semi set on fire at Kohlmorgan Hauling in Keokuk
Semi set on fire at Precision Mechanical in Keokuk
Fire quickly destroyed this house at 307 N 3rd Street in LaGrange on Thursday.
LaGrange family copes after losing everything in house fire
LaGrange family copes after losing everything in house fire
Quincy's Treasurer said small business owners who don’t register their business with the...
Quincy officials see small businesses open without proper Department of Revenue reporting