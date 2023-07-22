Quincy officials see small businesses open without proper Department of Revenue reporting

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy officials have seen new small businesses and entrepreneurial ventures popping up on social media and throughout the city.

However, they said some individuals running the businesses aren’t in compliance with local rules and regulations.

City Treasurer Linda Moore said small businesses are the economic backbone of our community.

She said small business owners who don’t register their business with the Illinois Department of Revenue and collect and remit sales tax like state law requires, can put those who do follow the rules at a competitive disadvantage.

“During the summer months especially we have a lot of new businesses popping up both on social media or at special events,” Moore said.

New businesses are welcome in Quincy, Moore said.

What’s not welcome, she said, is skipping out on registering your business with the Illinois Department of Revenue like state law requires.

“Some small businesses will advertise baked goods on social media, but they haven’t registered with the Illinois Department of Revenue to collect and remit sales tax they haven’t registered with the Adams County Health Department to make sure their kitchen meets all the requirements of a kitchen,” Moore said.

Moore said within the last month, her office has found 25 new businesses selling goods without registering with the state’s revenue department.

“Most of our businesses follow the rules, sometimes new business owners simply don’t know the rules,” Moore said.

Mayor Mike Troup said when a business doesn’t follow the rules to collect and remit sales tax, it can put a competitive disadvantage on those business owners that do.

“If they aren’t collecting the sales tax or remitting them some people may not charge but they will still remit a tax they just build it in to what their price is and pay it but if you’re aren’t doing it, you’re putting more pressure on the tax abiding business community,” Troup said.

Troup and Moore said new businesses should check that they’re compliant with state, city and county revenue requirements to ensure the playing field remains level for all small businesses and so the community can continuing benefiting from them.

“Last year we had 45, 48 new businesses open up shop here in Quincy they’re really an economic engine but even look around at the mid-size and larger businesses in this community, if you go back through their history, they started off as a small business,” Troup said.

