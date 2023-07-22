Semi set on fire at Kohlmorgan Hauling in Keokuk

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A semi was set on fire at Kohlmorgan Hauling in Keokuk on Friday, according to the Keokuk Fire Department.

Firefighters said they responded to 4040 Main St. for a burn complaint at 11:22 a.m., upon arrival, a large amount of smoke could be seen coming from the back of the property.

Firefighters said they found a semi that had been set on fire and was still burning.

According to firefighters, an employee named a suspect that had left the area.

Firefighters said they informed the Keokuk Police Department of the situation.

