Stray Shower Possible Saturday Evening

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure will allow for clear skies and comfortable conditions to start the morning Saturday. As the day progresses, a few clouds will roll in from time-to-time and by late afternoon or early evening, a stray shower may pop up across the tri-states. Temperatures will be seasonable in the mid 80s.

Tomorrow’s stray shower chance will be the only chance for rain in the region for quite a while. A dry period begins on Sunday and continues through at least the end of next week. Along with that, heat will build, and a heat wave will likely begin throughout the tri-states on Monday. All of next work week looks to feature daytime highs in the 90s, with the second-half of next week potentially having the hottest weather with temperatures jumping into the mid 90s.

In addition, dew points will be returning to uncomfortable levels beginning early next week. Heat indices are likely to rise into the upper 90s, and could potentially top 100 degrees later next week. It is important to wear sunscreen when outside and to limit time outdoors in high temperatures, to check in on children and the elderly, drink plenty of water, and to look before you lock your car.

With slim chances for rain in the week ahead, drought will likely worsen across the tri-states.

