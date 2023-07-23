First Alert - Heat Advisory Possible

Heat Index Values above 100 degrees look likely (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a First Alert that begins on Thursday. We do expect to see heat index values above 100 degrees Thursday. But it is not just Thursday that is concerning the heat index values of 100 or greater will likely continue Thursday through Saturday. When we have heat index values above 100 for an extended period of time, say four days or longer. The National Weather Service usually issues a Heat Advisory. A Heat Advisory means that vulnerable people can be affected by heat if precautions are not taken. When we have an extended period of heat index values above 100 degrees, there are normally an increased number of emergency room visits for heat exhaustion and dehydration, and heat-related illnesses.

Heat Advisory likely beginning Thursday. Possibly Wednesday (Max Inman)

We use a First Alert to raise awareness and bring light to precautions that should be taken. You should take frequent breaks and stay hydrated if you are working outdoors during a Heat Advisory. Pets, young children, and older adults that have a difficult time cooling their bodies should stay cool. Staying cool by staying indoors or limiting your outdoor activities during the peak heat of the day.

