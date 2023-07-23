Hannibal boy seriously injured after tractor crash

Hannibal boy seriously injured after tractor crash
Hannibal boy seriously injured after tractor crash(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal boy was seriously injured Saturday evening after a tractor crash on private property near Crescent St. and Helm St. in Hannibal, according to a Missouri State Highway crash report.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was going up a hill in a 2022 John Deere Tractor at 7 p.m. when he lost control. The vehicle then rolled backwards and hit a ditch.

Police reported that the boy was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance to be treated for serious injuries.

According to police, the boy did have a seatbelt on at the time of the crash

