Hannibal boy seriously injured after tractor crash

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal boy was seriously injured Saturday evening after a tractor crash on private property near Crescent St. and Helm St. in Hannibal, according to a Missouri State Highway crash report.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was going up a hill in a 2022 John Deere Tractor at 7 p.m. when he lost control. The vehicle then rolled backwards and hit a ditch.

Police reported that the boy was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance to be treated for serious injuries.

According to police, the boy did have a seatbelt on at the time of the crash

