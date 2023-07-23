Mainly sunny on Sunday, potentially hazardous heat ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) - Residents across the tri-states will wake up to abundant sunshine on Sunday. Mainly sunny skies continue through the rest of the day, and with temperatures reaching 90, it will be the perfect day for a dip in the pool.

Other than a few clouds from time to time in the afternoon, Sunday will feature abundant sunshine. (Gray Stations With Max)

Next work week starts on a hot note with temperatures in the low to mid 90s on Monday. Partly cloudy skies with the chance for a stray thunderstorm are possible Monday and into Monday night.

Humidity will also be on the rise into next week. Dewpoints are likely to jump into the mid 60s and near 70 through the duration of next week’s heat wave, which means heat indices are likely to jump into the 100s through at least part of the heat wave.

Tuesday continues the trend of increasing temperatures, as daytime highs will reach above 95 for part the region. Mainly sunny to partly cloudy conditions continue into the middle of the week, as temperatures stay in the mid 90s.

With increased humidity and relatively high dewpoints, the tri-states will not get much of a break from the heat through the overnights next week. Overnight low temperatures will likely only bottom out near 75 for several consecutive nights.

The worst of next week’s heat wave is likely to come during the second-half of next week. Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies will allow for daytime highs to soar into the upper 90s on both Thursday and Friday.

This heat wave is likely to be the longest the tri-states has seen all year so far. The heat wave is likely to last into next weekend, and with that, abundant sunshine as well. Drought conditions will worsen through next week, which will put even more strain on crops across the area.

