Pleasant Hill barber of 60 years closes the doors for final time Sunday

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. (WGEM) - Some work for the weekend, some don’t even call it ‘work.’ Instead they call it a passion and a fun way to pass the time. John Thomas is one man who found his passion after opening his own barber shop down town.

The date was July 23, 1963 and Thomas never believed his shop would amount to what it is today. 60 years later, on Sunday, Thomas gave dozens of free haircuts and closed up shop for the final time.

“It means a lot, all the people that come through here and I’ve become friends with, a lot of really good stories, a lot of sad stories go along with it, too,” Thomas said.

2023 also marks the 175th year that a Thomas family member has had a running business in town. He said a relative, John A. Thomas, first opened a doctors office in 1848. Further down the line, members of Thomas’ family opened everything from banks to grocery stores.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Thomas said he wanted to be warm in the winter and cool in the summer, so he landed on becoming a barber. He began renting the space on E. Quincy St. before purchasing it in 1965, afterwards making slight modifications.

Next door, then Pleasant Hill resident Terry Feil owned a grocery store.

Feil was one of the 50-plus people to bid Thomas farewell on Sunday.

“It’s just always been a place where we congregated,” Feil said. “He stayed open on Wednesday nights until 9 o’clock years ago and we’d all come in here and stay until he’d run us out.”

Like Thomas, Feil said he’ll miss the comradery the most after the business is no more. Feil said the shop was the best place for pranks and town gossip. One time, Feil said he left a live black snake in a bag inside the shop to scare Thomas.

Feil describes Thomas as smart and big hearted, and his business will be missed dearly.

“Every Christmas, he puts blue lights up in that window and it won’t seem Christmas without his blue lights, he’s done that every year since he’s been here,” Feil said.

Even after turning his back on his business of 60 years, Thomas won’t be out of work. He currently works for the U.S. Postal Service and has for 40 years. Thomas is also the secretary and treasurer of the cemetery in town.

Thomas said closing his shop is bittersweet, but he’s upset that for the first time since 1848, a Thomas won’t run a business in town.

“I didn’t know I was going to do this, but once I was a barber I thought I would never do anything else,” Thomas added.

Thomas has used the same chair for thousands of haircuts since opening in 1963.

