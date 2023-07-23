Police: Quincy man caught with horses again

Jack Blanke
Jack Blanke(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man who was arrested in April for having sexual contact with a horse was arrested again early Sunday morning for criminal trespass to real property, according to officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they were dispatched to 5505 North Bottom Road at 1 a.m. for a suspicious person who had been captured on surveillance cameras near a horse barn.

Police reported they found Jack R. Blanke, 39, of Quincy, standing near two horses with his genitals exposed.

According to police, Blanke was lodged in the Adams County Jail where he was charged with criminal trespass to real property. His bond is set at $100.

