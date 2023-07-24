American Red Cross offers heat safety tips

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at the American Red Cross shared safety tips to stay safe during the heat advisory that the Illinois region will go through this week.

Red Cross officials said it is important to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat strokes. Here are some steps you can take to stay safe when the temperatures increase:

Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Take frequent breaks and use a buddy system when working outdoors.

Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.

The Red Cross officials said that excessive heat can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If someone is experiencing heat cramps in the legs or abdomen, get them to a cooler place, have them rest, lightly stretch the affected muscle and replenish their fluids with a half glass of cool water every 15 minutes.

Signs of Heat Exhaustion: cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness and exhaustion. If someone is experiencing these signs, move them to a cooler place, remove or loosen tight clothing and spray the person with water or apply cool, wet cloths or towels to the skin. Fan the person. If they are conscious, give them small amounts of cool water to drink. Make sure the person drinks slowly. Watch for changes in condition. If the person refuses water, vomits or begins to lose consciousness, call 911.

Signs of Heat Stroke: Hot, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; vomiting and high body temperature. Call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke. Heat stroke usually occurs by ignoring the signals of heat exhaustion. Heat stroke develops when the body’s systems are overwhelmed by heat and begin to stop functioning. Move the person to a cooler place. Quickly cool the person’s body by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible. Otherwise, douse or spray the person with cold water, or cover the person with cold, wet towels or bags of ice.

Risk Factors: Heat is the leading weather-related killer in the U.S. More than 600 people in this country die every year from heat-related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Local cooling centers:

Illinois

The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St., Quincy, IL 62301 Monday-Friday: 5 a.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday: 7 a.m.- 7p.m., Sunday: Noon- 5 p.m. Water fountains are available.

The Family Store of Quincy- 425 Broadway, Quincy, IL 62301 Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Water fountains are available.

Family Services/Emergency Shelter of Quincy, 501 Broadway, Quincy, IL 62301 24/7/365 overnight shelter Meal, snacks, and water will be provided.

Quincy Senior & Family Resource Center, 639 York St., Quincy, IL 62301 Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

WIU University Union Macomb, Illinois Monday-Friday 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.



Missouri

·Salvation Army Family Store of Hannibal: Steamboat Bend Shopping Center, Suite 200A, Hannibal, MO 63401 Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.



Iowa

Fort Madison Salvation Army Diamond Center, 1415 Ave M Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Salvation Army of Lee County, 31 South 30th St. in Keokuk Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.



