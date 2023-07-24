Case for Bushnell teen charged with murder pushed back while attorney reviews fitness exam

Davin Purden
Davin Purden(Illinois State Police)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) - The case for one of the Bushnell, Illinois, teens charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old Travis Purden on June 2 has been pushed back to give his attorney time to review his fitness exam.

In court Monday morning, 18-year-old Davin Purden’s public defender Stephanie Hilton told the judge she had just received a copy of Davin Purden’s fitness exam that morning and would like more time to review it.

Hilton filed a determination of fitness motion at Davin Purden’s last hearing on June 28.

She questions his cognitive function, saying he has hallucinations and poor recall.

Both parties are scheduled to appear via a video call at 10:30 am. on Aug. 3.

On June 6, Illinois State Police reported the arrests of Davin Purden, 18, and Nicholas C. Lafary, 17. They are both in the McDonough County Jail under $2 million bond each. Lafary is charged as an adult.

ISP investigators said they conducted a death investigation in the 600 block of Osbourne Street in Bushnell where they discovered Travis Purden, 43, dead with multiple gunshot wounds. After reviewing surveillance camera footage and conducting interviews, investigators said they identified Davin Purden and Lafary as suspects.

They also took Patricia J. Purden, 37, of Bushnell, and a 17-year-old juvenile female into custody for obstructing justice.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man caught with horses again
Hannibal boy seriously injured after tractor crash
Hannibal boy seriously injured after tractor crash
Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self
Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self
John Thomas pauses for a picture with a customer that came in wearing a mask, joking he needed...
Pleasant Hill barber of 60 years closes the doors for final time Sunday
Semi set on fire at Kohlmorgan Hauling in Keokuk
Semi set on fire at Precision Mechanical in Keokuk

Latest News

Storm damage Macomb, Illinois
Pritzker’s Disaster Proclamation for derecho expands to more counties
Generic graphic showing that a stick figure is either overheated or sweating profusely because...
American Red Cross offers heat safety tips
Natasha McBride in court on Monday.
McBride finalizing plea agremenet with prosecutors
Window unit air conditioner.
NECAC is offering air conditioners in Macon, Shelby counties