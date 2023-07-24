Case for Bushnell teen charged with murder pushed back while attorney reviews fitness exam

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) - The case for one of the Bushnell, Illinois, teens charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old Travis Purden on June 2 has been pushed back to give his attorney time to review his fitness exam.

In court Monday morning, 18-year-old Davin Purden’s public defender Stephanie Hilton told the judge she had just received a copy of Davin Purden’s fitness exam that morning and would like more time to review it.

Hilton filed a determination of fitness motion at Davin Purden’s last hearing on June 28.

She questions his cognitive function, saying he has hallucinations and poor recall.

Both parties are scheduled to appear via a video call at 10:30 am. on Aug. 3.

On June 6, Illinois State Police reported the arrests of Davin Purden, 18, and Nicholas C. Lafary, 17. They are both in the McDonough County Jail under $2 million bond each. Lafary is charged as an adult.

ISP investigators said they conducted a death investigation in the 600 block of Osbourne Street in Bushnell where they discovered Travis Purden, 43, dead with multiple gunshot wounds. After reviewing surveillance camera footage and conducting interviews, investigators said they identified Davin Purden and Lafary as suspects.

They also took Patricia J. Purden, 37, of Bushnell, and a 17-year-old juvenile female into custody for obstructing justice.

