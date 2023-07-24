First Alert - Heat Index values above 100°

By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Max heat index values could get as high as 110°
Max heat index values could get as high as 110°(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a minor shot at seeing some isolated, thunderstorms in the early morning hours, Tuesday. But our main focus over the next week really is the heat index values. Average daytime highs this time of year are in the mid-80s. Our daytime high temperatures over the next five days will be in the mid-90s better than 10 degrees above average which would classify this as a heat wave. The question is just how strong the dewpoints will be. The dew points are a major driver in the heat index values. Right now the heat index values look like they will top out above 105 beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday. This should prompt the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory. This is to alert people to stay hydrated and to check on people who do not have air conditioning. In addition to the heat on Wednesday there is a limited potential for some strong storms to develop. This does not look like an overachieving severe weather setup at this time. A First Alert for heat index values above 100°.

