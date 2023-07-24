Hannibal man pleads guilty to making pipe bombs

Joshua E. Rickey
Joshua E. Rickey(Marion County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal man pleaded guilty Monday in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices.

Officials with the U.S. States Attorney Easter District of Missouri’s office reported that Joshua Eugene Rickey, 34, admitted to making a series of illegal pipe bombs in 2022.

They said Rickey admitted to making the pipe bombs out of sparklers and plastic or metal pipes between July 4, 2022, and Aug. 13, 2022.

Rickey confessed to detonating one in a burned-out house across from his home in July of 2022. He also lit one at his grandmother’s house where he damaged a fence.

Officials said Rickey is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Oct. 30 where he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine.

RELATED: Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices

