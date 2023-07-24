Keokuk schools purchase first buses with seatbelts

Keokuk School bus
Keokuk School bus(Keokuk Community School District)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - Keokuk Community School District officials announced Monday they just received the first two buses with seat belts.

In October of 2020, an Iowa law was passed stating that any new buses purchased would be required to have lap or should seatbelts, according to the Iowa Pupil Transportation Association.

The new buses will also feature integrated car seats. These car seats are in the first eight rows of the new buses and will allow the safe transport of preschool and daycare children.

Officials said usually children this age aren’t qualified to be transported by the district, but KCSD Director of Transportation and Grounds Dave Grogan saw the need in 2020 after they started transporting children to and from daycare.

They plan to transport kids for nine local daycares.

“We did it so that parents wouldn’t have to leave their job during the day to pick their kids up,” Grogan said. “We wish we could add more daycares, but we do not have the staff.”

KCSD officials said the buses were originally bought in 2021, but due to manufacturing delays they didn’t receive the buses for another 18 months.

In February of 2020, the Transportation and Grounds Department presents to the school board a need to purchase one new bus a year for the next 15 years with the price of each bus with seat belts being $140,000.

Grogan said the district has a bus driver shortage and anyone interest should apply here.

