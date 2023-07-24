Lookout for harmful algae blooms

Algae
Algae(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - A report from the CDC this month cautions you to be on the lookout for harmful algae blooms.

Illnesses in people and animals were reported in 16 states, including Illinois.

Algae blooms typically happen in summer months.

The CDC reports human illnesses happened mainly in June and primarily involved gastrointestinal and skin conditions.

But in animals, cases typically peak in august, with one event killing more than 2,000 bats.

Learn more about harmful algal blooms here.

