Macomb’s first National Night Out happening Aug. 1

MACOMB (WGEM) - On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Macomb Police Department is hosting their first ever National Night Out. It’s a chance to learn more about what resources are available in the community.

Interim Police Chief Jeff Hamer said nearly 40 departments and agencies will be in attendance including Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC), One Human Family, Suicide Prevention Team and more.

National Night Out also gives residents the chance to meet law enforcement and get an up-close look at their equipment.

“Too often I think that the police are supposed to have are supposed to have all the tools, and granted we’ve got squad cars and cameras and computers and a tool belt, but that’s not all that we have to solve problems,” Hamer said.

Safety demonstrations, games and a food truck will also be on site. The 100 block of S. MacArthur will be blocked off for the event.

The event is free and open to the public. It will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

National Night Out is a national effort by law enforcement to build safer communities.

